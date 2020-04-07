OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.