OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

