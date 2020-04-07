Oppenheimer Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,613. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.