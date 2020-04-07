Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.
ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.67 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.
ODFL stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.68.
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
