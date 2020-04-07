Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.67 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

ODFL stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

