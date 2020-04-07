Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.