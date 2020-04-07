Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
OCSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
