Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 92 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

