Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.