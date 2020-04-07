Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacira Biosciences from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 63.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

