Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.16, approximately 23,280,560 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,894,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
A number of research firms have commented on NOK. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 146,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
