Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.16, approximately 23,280,560 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,894,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research firms have commented on NOK. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 146,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.