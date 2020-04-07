Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCBS. ValuEngine raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

