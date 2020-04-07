Nexus One Day Trading Volume Tops $238,457.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $238,457.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002216 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.