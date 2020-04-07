National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.