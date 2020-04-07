Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVBF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,691. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Mvb Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Mvb Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mvb Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mvb Financial by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

