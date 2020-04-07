Morgan Stanley Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Equal Weight

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. CIBC lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,157,000 after buying an additional 347,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after buying an additional 1,058,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.