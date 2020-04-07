Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.40, 178,371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 223,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

In related news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

