MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.40, approximately 1,069,249 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 865,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MBIA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $515.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 428,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.