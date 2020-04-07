MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $459.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.07. MBIA has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $10.90.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
