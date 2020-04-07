MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $459.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.07. MBIA has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MBIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

