Maker Reaches Market Cap of $339.78 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $337.79 or 0.04590737 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. Maker has a total market cap of $339.78 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00068502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037274 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,892 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OasisDEX, OKEx, GOPAX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.