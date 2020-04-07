Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 207,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.