LGT Capital Partners LTD. Takes $12.65 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 264,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

