LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 29,976 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after buying an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $70,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

