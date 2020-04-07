LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 10,543 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $420,850.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,960 shares of company stock worth $9,746,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.40. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

