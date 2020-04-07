LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,348 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 134,036 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE TSLX opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $838.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

