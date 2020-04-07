LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,955 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 4.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $74,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

