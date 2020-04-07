LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

