LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $75.73 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,297 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 4.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $75,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.70.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.