LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $354,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.