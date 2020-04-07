LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $269.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.84. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.