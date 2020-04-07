LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,027 shares of company stock worth $2,393,157 in the last 90 days.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

