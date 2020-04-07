LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

