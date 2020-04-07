LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $205,805,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.