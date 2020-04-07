LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 13,514 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Valero Energy stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

