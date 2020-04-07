LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 103,786 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.28% of PQ Group worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PQ Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PQG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King started coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other news, insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

