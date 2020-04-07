LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,321,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Equity Residential by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $174,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

