LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 153,960 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,960 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

