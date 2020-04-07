Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Lafargeholcim to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Lafargeholcim has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

