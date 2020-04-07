JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Unicredit von 16 auf 13 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Overweight” belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine Top Picks” sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 20:14 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

