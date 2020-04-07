JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 6.4% Higher

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $89.46, 26,797,741 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 20,047,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

