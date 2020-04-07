Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 70,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

