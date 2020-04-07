J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Up 6.5%

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.05 and last traded at $120.59, approximately 227,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 132,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.61.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

