iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.42, approximately 104,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 291,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

