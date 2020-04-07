iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.22, 2,911,446 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,768,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4,780.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,813,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,891.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 612,960 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 287,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 76,648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

