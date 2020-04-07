iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

