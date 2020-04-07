iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 192.8% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $265.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

