IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.24. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

