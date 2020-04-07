Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Up 6.4%

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.82, 137,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 203,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,886,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,876,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,185,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.