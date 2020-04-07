InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Trading Up 6.7%

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.51, approximately 224,396 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 271,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $9,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

