Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after buying an additional 466,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $495,940,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

ICE stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,029. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

