Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

IRT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,692. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

