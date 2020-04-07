Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $8.32 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

