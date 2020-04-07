Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $96.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,329 shares of company stock worth $569,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.